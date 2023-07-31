Lizzo's ''Pink (Bad Day)'' is the wake-up song everyone can relate to

(CNN) — Who among us hasn't woken up with worries on our mind?

Lizzo's "Barbie" movie song "Pink" now has an alternate version just for those kind of mornings.

The minute-long "Pink (Bad Day)," plays as Margot Robbie's character in the movie is having an existential crisis.

"Hey, Barbie. Why so stressed?" Lizzo sings. "Could it be those irrepressible thoughts of death?"

"P, Panic. I, I'm scared. N, nauseous. K, death," the tongue-in-cheek song continues.

Listen to the alternate version here.

Mark Ronson curated the movie's soundtrack, which includes Lizzo's original version of "Pink." The happy song opens the "Barbie" movie, where in Barbie's world, everything is perfect.

Lizzo sings, "Pink goes with everything. Beautiful from head to toe, I'm ready to go, you know, you know."

The soundtrack also includes Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith, Ice Spice, Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Haim, PinkPantheress, Karol G and FIFTY FIFTY.

"Barbie," directed by Greta Gerwig, debuted in theaters on July 21. Along with Robbie, the movie stars Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Michael Cera, Dua Lipa, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera and more.

The new music, which is now available on streaming platforms, comes because of "an overwhelming demand from fans," according to Atlantic Records, which released the song over the weekend