Hurricane Martin forms in the Atlantic while Hurricane Lisa swirls in the Caribbean

Miami Weather 11/2/2022 12PM Miami Weather 11/2/2022 12PM 02:47

MIAMI - Hurricanes Lisa and Martin strengthened Wednesday, becoming the six and seventh named hurricanes of the season.

Neither of those two named storms are expected to threaten Florida or the U.S. mainland.

There is also an area of low pressure in the southwestern Atlantic that meteorologists are watching closely. It has a 20 percent chance of strengthening as it moves northward, according to forecasters.

The sixth and seventh named hurricanes are swirling in warm wataers. NEXT Weather

According to the 11 a.m. update by the National Hurricane Center, Martin became the seventh hurricane in the north central Atlantic Ocean and was moving east-northeast at 26 miles per hour. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, according to the hurricane center.

Lisa was in the Caribbean and was slowly approaching Belize.

According to the 10 a.m. update, Lisa was expected to bring hurricane conditions to the coast of Belize. The Category 1 hurricane was moving to the west at 14 mph with sustained winds of 80 mph.

On the forecast track, the center of Lisa will move just north of the Bay Islands of Honduras this morning, make landfall in

Belize later today, and then cross northern Guatemala and move into southeastern Mexico by Thursday. Lisa is forecast to strengthen before making landfall.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

Bay Islands, Honduras

The coast of Belize

Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

Entire north coast of Honduras

North coast of Guatemala

Puerto Costa Maya to Punta Allen, Mexico