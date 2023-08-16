Lionel Richie apologizes after last-minute concert cancellation: 'I tried to bribe the pilot'

(CNN) — Lionel Richie performed on Monday after he had to cancel a concert at the last minute over the weekend.

The singer was forced to postpone a scheduled New York City concert with Earth, Wind, & Fire at Madison Square Garden on Saturday an hour after the show was supposed to begin. He then announced it would take place on Monday night instead.

The Grammy winner explained the cancellation was due to poor weather conditions.

"I had two 'no's' to come at the same time," Richie said. "And when those two decided it's a no — when God says no and when the pilot says no, the answer …" Richie explained on stage Monday in a video shared by concertgoers. "I tried to bribe the pilot. And the pilot said, 'I do want to see my wife tomorrow.' So tonight we are going to make up for that. I apologize for that a thousand times."

Due to severe weather and being unable to land in the NY and surrounding areas, I’m unable to make it to the show tonight. I’m so bummed. We are rescheduling the show to Monday Aug 14. Can’t wait to perform for you all. Tickets for tonight’s show are valid for the show on Monday. — Lionel Richie (@LionelRichie) August 13, 2023

He had also posted to X, (formerly Twitter) to make the announcement.

Richie is currently headlining "Sing a Song All Night Long Tour" with Earth, Wind & Fire.