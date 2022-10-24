Leslie Jordan, beloved actor and social media star, dead at 67

Leslie Jordan, beloved comedian and actor known for his work on "Will and Grace," has died, his longtime staff member told CNN.

He was 67.

Sources told the Los Angeles Times Jordan was involved in a car accident on Monday morning in Hollywood. A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed to CNN there was a fatal accident but would not disclose further details.

CNN has reached out to Jordan's agent and attorney for comment.

This story is developing....