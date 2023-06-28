Lee Roy Selmon Expressway could get extension to Riverview

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Lee Roy Selmon Expressway could soon undergo some major construction.

State leaders are considering extending the expressway from the US-301 exit in East Tampa to Riverview.

Transportation officials say the project would reduce commuter times by 20 minutes in both the morning and evening.

"It would alleviate a lot of that road rage and that road rage of getting to and from," said resident, Nicole Rodriguez.

Rodriquez is talking about a construction project that could extend the Selmon Expressway from US-301 in Tampa all the way to Big Bend Road in Riverview.

"That would be great, because especially working in downtown, you need that option other than 275," said Rodriguez.

On Thursday, the Hillsborough County Commission reviewed a report that goes over plans for the extension.

Tampa Hillsborough Expressway Authority CEO, Greg Slater, says the construction is needed to keep up with population growth.

"To remove some of that local traffic not only from 301 but from 75 and give them an expressway option," said Slater.

The project is estimated to cost $1.8 billion, but Slater says it would make roads safer and help with the economy.

"You not only have commuters coming up these corridors, you have people trying to access those businesses and they are all getting kind of mixed together and when it gets congested, you have additional crashes and people get frustrated," said Slater.

Rodriguez says the construction will make a big difference.

"I feel like heads of households, like parents, picking up their kids and what not...that will be a huge help," said Rodriguez.

"The next thing that we need to do is really start getting out in the community, talking to them and understanding what the needs are for the traveler," said Slater.

The project would be scheduled to be completed in 2045.