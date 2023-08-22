Lauryn Hill to reunite with The Fugees anniversary tour

(CNN) — Lauryn Hill is set to reunite with The Fugees to celebrate the 25th anniversary of her smash 1998 debut solo album "The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill" with an international tour.

According to a news release sent to CNN on Tuesday, Hill will perform the iconic album on the tour, "revisiting the musical sentiment and nostalgia that caused it to resonate with so many fans."

The tour will kick off on September 8 in Minneapolis before heading to New York later that month to perform at the Global Citizen Festival. From there, Hill will make stops in Australia, Canada and various cities throughout the United States, culminating with a final show in November in Seattle.

The Fugees will be joining Hill for the US dates in October and November.

"'The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill' is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator," Hill said of her first album in the release.

She continued, "I wrote love songs and protest songs— (still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past."

And resonate, it did. "Miseducation," first released on August 25, 1998, is widely considered one of the most influential hip-hop and R&B records ever. It includes beloved tracks such as "Doo Wop (That Thing)," "To Zion" and "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You."

Hill won five Grammys for the album, including album of the year and best new artist. The album was the first hip-hop record to win the coveted album of the year award, and Hill became the first woman to win five or more Grammys in one night.

The Fugees, who split in 1997, include Hill, Wyclef Jean and Pras Michel. They most recently reunited in June when Jean and Michel surprised attendees of the Roots Picnic in Philadelphia by joining Hill on stage to perform a number of their hits.

In 2021, they announced they would be reuniting for a tour in celebration of the 25th anniversary of their hit second record "The Score," but the tour was canceled months later due to pandemic-related challenges, according to a statement from the group sent to CNN at the time.

Tickets for Hill's new tour will go on sale for the general public at 10am in the ticketholder's local timezone on Friday.