2 killed, 6 injured in Las Vegas stabbing attack

Two people were killed and six others were injured in a stabbing attack along the Las Vegas Strip on Thursday morning, and police said a suspect has been taken into custody.

Three of the victims were in critical condition, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Captain Dori Koren said in a press conference Thursday afternoon. The other victims "appeared to be stable," Koren said.

Police recovered a "large kitchen knife" from the scene, Koren said.

The stabbings began around 11:40 a.m. local time, and the suspect was taken into custody "quickly," Koren said.

The suspect was not immediately identified and a motive was not immediately provided.

Police said that at around 1:50 p.m. local time, the scene had been secured and that they would be providing more information later in the afternoon. A portion of Las Vegas Boulevard remained closed so that police could continue collecting evidence, Koren said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.