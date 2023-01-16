Watch CBS News
Largo Fire Rescue hopes to "Keep the Wreath Green' this holiday season

By Andrea Alvarez

/ CW44 Tampa Bay

LARGO, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Largo Fire Rescue is raising awareness about structure fires this holiday season by bringing your attention to a different kind of Christmas wreath. You may have seen it hanging in the Largo Rec Center. Every time a structure fire happens during the holidays, a bulb is changed from green to red. This year, fire crews tell Tampa Bay Now there have been three structure fires in the city, but hundreds nationwide.

"Especially during these colder months, we see a lot of fire that appear to be due to heating. We also see a lot of fires due to holiday decorations," said Summer Mahr, Public Educator for Largo Fire Rescue. "Nationwide, over 800 fires occur each year just from decorations not even counting Christmas trees."

Largo fire crews plan to keep the wreath up into the new year to continue spreading awareness. They say they're are continuing to partner with the American Red Cross to help the families displaced by those fires.

