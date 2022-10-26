Kanye West is no longer a billionaire, Forbes says, as a growing list of companies drop him due to antisemitic comments

Ye faces fallout from antisemitic comments Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, loses support, business deals as fallout from antisemitic remarks continues 03:21

Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is facing consequences for his recent antisemitic comments, with a growing list of companies and individuals severing ties with him. The terminated business deals have resulted in his net worth dropping, and he is no longer a billionaire, according to Forbes.

Once valued at $2 billion, the rapper and designer now has a net worth of about $400 million, Forbes says, with that total comprised of cash, real estate and the value of his music. He also owns 5% of Skims, the shapewear brand founded by his ex-wife Kim Kardashian West, with whom he has four children.

One of the biggest financial losses was his $1.5 billion deal with Adidas. The athletic apparel brand is one of latest companies to announce it has ended its partnership with Ye, after mounting public pressure over his hate-filled remarks. Organizations like the Anti-Defamation League, celebrities and high-profile figures including talent agent Ari Emanuel called on companies to stop working with him.

Here is a look at the companies — and people — who have publicly cut ties with him so far.

1. Adidas

Adidas announced it was ending its partnership with Ye on October 25. The company said it would immediately halt production of the Yeezy line, adding that terminating the deal would take a $246 million toll on its bottom line this year alone.

2. Talent agency CAA

Hollywood talent powerhouse Creative Artists Agency has officially dropped the rapper as a client, a source familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS MoneyWatch.

Two other top agencies, Ari Emanuel's WME and UTA, which previously repped Ye, have also said they will not work with him, ET Online and other outlets reported.

3. Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown

Pro athletes Aaron Donald, a defensive tackle for the Los Angeles Rams, and Jaylen Brown, a Boston Celtics guard, both announced they were leaving Donda Sports, Ye's sports agency. Donald is the only known active NFL player to sign with the company. Donda sports represented only his marketing deals, CBS Sports reported.

4. Gap

Gap announced this week it has stopped selling all products under the YeezyGap line. The website for the line was also shut down.

West had already announced in September he was ending his partnership with the retailer. In a letter sent to Gap, West's lawyer, Nicholas Gravante Jr., told the company that it had not met certain contractual obligations, including failing to sell certain Yeezy clothes in Gap stores.

5. Balenciaga



Balenciaga, which was collaborating with Ye, said it "has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects related to this artist," Women's Wear Daily reported last week.

6. MRC Entertainment studio

Television studio MRC Entertainment said this week it was scraping a completed documentary about Ye. "We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform," the company said in a press release.

7. Vogue

Several outlets reported Vogue and editor-in-chief Anna Wintour do not intend to work with Ye in the future. He and ex-wife Kim Kardashian appeared on the cover of the fashion magazine together in 2014 and Wintour often attended his fashion shows. CBS News has reached out to Vogue to confirm and is awaiting response.

8. LeBron James' "The Shop"

"The Shop," a talk show starring LeBron James, announced earlier this month it would not air an episode taped with Ye. The announcement came after he made several antisemitic and offensive comments on social media. The show is produced by James' SpringHill entertainment and production company, which is run by CEO Maverick Carter, who also stars on the show.

Carter said Ye was booked weeks before he made the comments and that he spoke to Ye the day before taping about being respectful. "Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes," Carter said, adding that they decided "not to air this episode or any of Kanye's remarks."

9. JPMorgan Chase

Conservative activist Candace Owens tweeted a letter sent from JPMorgan to Ye ending their banking relationship. Owens has been seen at public events with Ye, wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside him at his Paris fashion show earlier this month.

The Associated Press reports the letter was sent to West on Sept. 20, according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to speak about it publicly. The decision was made after Ye had publicly said he intended to cut ties with the company. JPMorgan Chase gave West 60 days to find a new bank.

10. Twitter and Instagram

Twitter and Instagram both took action earlier this month after Ye made several hateful antisemitic comments online. He tweeted a threat that he would go "death [sic] con 3" on Jewish people. He also posted a screenshot of a text exchange with Sean "Diddy" Combs in which he suggested Combs was being controlled by Jews. His accounts were promptly restricted on both platforms, but he has since regained access to his Twitter account.