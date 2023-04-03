Actress Kaley Cuoco welcomes first child

(CNN) -- Kaley Cuoco and her partner, fellow actor Tom Pelphrey, are "overjoyed and grateful" for their new "little miracle."

"The Flight Attendant" and "The Big Bang Theory" star posted a series photos over the weekend of their newborn daughter on her verified Instagram account.

"Introducing, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey, the new light of our lives! We are overjoyed and grateful for this little miracle," the caption of Cuoco's post read. "Thank you to the doctors, nurses , family and friends who have helped us immensely over the last few days. We are blessed beyond belief."

Pelphrey is best known for his roles on "Guiding Light" and "Ozark."

The couple went public with their relationship in May 2022, and Cuoco had a message for Pelphrey in her post about the birth of their daughter.

"@tommypelphrey didn't think I could fall even more in love with you , but I did," she wrote.

Pelphrey shared some of the images and others on his own Instagram account, writing, "My heart is full of love and gratitude for this miracle..."

"Eternally grateful for the strength and bravery of my soulmate and best friend @kaleycuoco," he wrote in the caption. "You are incredible."