Jonathan Majors trial pertaining to assault, harassment charges pushed back

(CNN) — Marvel actor Jonathan Majors' trial pertaining to assault and harassment charges leveled against him has been pushed to September 6th, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's office.

Majors was expected in court Thursday for a previously set trial start date.

It was not immediately clear what pushed the trial back.

According to the complaint obtained by CNN, Majors is accused of striking a woman "about the face with an open hand, causing substantial pain and a laceration behind her ear."

It also claims he "put his hand on her neck, causing bruising and substantial pain."

Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry maintained her client's innocence in a statement to CNN on Thursday, saying her client was "unjustly cuffed" and hauled off to jail, and is the "real victim in this shameful ordeal," who "has had his life, career, and reputation torn apart."

In June, the "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" star appeared at a New York City courthouse for a hearing related to the charges brought against him earlier in the year by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. Judge Rachel S. Pauley had set the trial date at that time for August 3.

Through his attorney, Majors has denied the allegations against him related to an incident in New York City on March 25.