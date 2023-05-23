Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are engaged

Hollywood Minute 5/23: Dua Lipa teases new Barbie song Hollywood Minute 5/23: Dua Lipa teases new Barbie song 01:35

(CNN) — Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.

No additional details about the proposal or pending wedding plans were immediately available.

Bezos and Sánchez, a former broadcast journalist and now philanthropist, first went public with their relationship in 2019. Since Bezos and Sánchez began dating, they have kept details of their lives together mostly private outside of being photographed at various events.

In 2022, the couple spoke with CNN at their Washington DC home for their first joint sit-down interview where they talked about their philanthropic work toward strategically giving away Bezos's vast wealth to a variety of causes.

When it comes to their charitable efforts, Sánchez told CNN that they make "really great teammates," adding with a laugh that they can also be "kind of boring."

Bezos went on to describe the Emmy award-winning journalist as "the most generous, most big-hearted person that you would ever meet," and said that she is "an inspiration."

The billionaire is also the founder of space company Blue Origin, and was aboard a 2021 flight into space and back on Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket.

Sánchez, who is also a former helicopter pilot, told CNN that she, too, plans to head to space in the coming years, saying she'll be joined by "a great group of females."

Bezos was previously married to MacKenzie Scott for 25 years, with whom he shares four children. Sánchez has three children from previous relationships, and was married to Hollywood agent Patrick Whitesell for 13 years before finalizing their divorce in 2019.