Jean Smart reveals she's recovering from a heart procedure

Jean Smart is recovering from a heart procedure.

"February is American Heart Month -- a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure," the "Hacks" star revealed on Instagram. "I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate."

Smart encouraged people to pay attention to their health.

"Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor -- I'm very glad I did!" she wrote.

The actress lost her husband, actor Richard Gilliland, to a heart condition in 2021.

She won a best actress Emmy for her performance in the HBO series that same year and thanked Gilliland during her acceptance speech.

"Before I say anything else, I have to acknowledge my late husband who passed away six months ago yesterday," Smart said. "I would not be here without him, and without his kind of putting his career on the back burner so I could take advantage of all the wonderful opportunities that I have had."

The two had been married for more than 30 years.

"Hacks" is currently in production on Season 3.