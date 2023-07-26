Jason Aldean's ''Small Town'' video edited to remove Atlanta protest footage

AP Top Stories July 26 - AM AP Top Stories July 26 - AM 00:58

(CNN) — A music video for a controversial Jason Aldean song that has received both backlash and support has been shortened by a few seconds, removing apparent television footage of a protest in Atlanta, Georgia.

The original video shows Aldean singing "Got a gun that my granddad gave me/They say one day they're gonna round up/Well, that s–t might fly in the city, good luck/Try that in a small town" before footage from a Fox News station is seen with the chyron reading "State of Emergency Declared In Georgia."

That footage also appeared in the beginning of the original video just after a Molotov cocktail, as it is known, is lit. The news footage was seen projected onto a building behind Aldean as he sings.

But the current video on YouTube no longer contains either instance of the footage.

It is unclear as to when and why the video was edited, but public outcry over the music video erupted last week.

CNN has reached out to reps for Aldean, his record label and Fox for comment.