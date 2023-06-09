Jana Kramer expecting baby with fiancé Allan Russell

Hollywood Minute 6/9: Teen helped edit "Spider-Verse" Hollywood Minute 6/9: Teen helped edit "Spider-Verse" 01:09

(CNN) — Jana Kramer is expanding her family.

The "Whine Down" podcast host announced that she's expecting a baby with her fiancé Allan Russell on Thursday in a post on her verified Instagram page.

"We've been keeping another secret from you guys," Kramer said in the caption, adding "I'm pregnant!!!! Beyond blessed and grateful for this baby to be a part of our story."

Kramer and Russell announced their engagement in May in an Instagram post showcasing Kramer's ring.

Allan Russell and Jana Kramer at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in Los Angeles in March is expecting a baby according to a post on her verified Instagram page. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Speaking with People in an interview published Thursday, Kramer shared that she's suffered pregnancy loss in the past, and wasn't sure "if it was possible" to conceive again.

But once she met Russell, she said, "Yes, it'd be beautiful for us to create something because I love this man."

"It would be the silver lining with everything that happened," she added.

Kramer is mom to two children, Jolie and Jace, who she shares with her ex-husband, former NFL player Mike Caussin. Kramer filed for divorce from Caussin in April 2021, and has been open about their turbulent relationship on her podcast.

Russell, a former pro soccer player, is "splitting his time" between Kramer's home in Nashville and England, where he spends time with his 16-year-old son, Kramer said in Thursday's interview.

"We make it work," Kramer added, going on to say that Russell is a "fun" stepdad-to-be to her two children and that "it's really beautiful to see."