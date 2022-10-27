Watch CBS News
Florida

In case of zombie apocalypse, make sure you're in Florida. Sunshine State has 3 cities where survival odds are highest

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Florida is the place to be to survive a zombie apocalypse
Florida is the place to be to survive a zombie apocalypse 01:40

MIAMI -- Lawn Love, a national lawncare company with operations in over 120 cities, has issued a new report that lists the best cities for surviving a catastrophic zombie attack -- if it were to ever occur.

Florida has three cities, including Miami, that are the best place to ride out such an uprising.

The company said the ranking, issued just in time for Halloween, graded four categories when compiling their rankings: vulnerability, hiding locations, available supplies, protection measures (think guns) and mobility.

Orlando was deemed as the No. 1 city with the best chances of surviving while Tampa and Miami came in at sixth and eighth, respectively.

Their were five cities in Nevada that ranked as the worst to survive a zombie apocalypse while Miramar came in at sixth on the worst least.

It wasn't clear why Miramar was a worst place while Miami was a best.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on October 27, 2022 / 11:59 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.