Watch CBS News
Features

'iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2022'

By Elise Cantini

/ CW11 Seattle

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Promo | The CW by The CW Network on YouTube

THE MUSIC EVENT OF THE HOLIDAY SEASON ─ iHeartRadio Jingle Ball is the music event of the season.  This star-studded concert event will feature performances from many of today's most sought-after musical stars, can't miss backstage moments – and surprise guests!  Artists scheduled to appear include Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Sam Smith, Pitbull, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, Black Eyed Peas, Demi Lovato, The Kid LAROI, Khalid, Tate McRae, Lewis Capaldi and more! Original airdate 12/17/2022.    

First published on December 11, 2022 / 12:00 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.