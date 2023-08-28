Idalia forecast to become major hurricane before reaching Florida

Florida prepares for possible hurricane Florida prepares for possible hurricane 01:03

ATLANTA (WUPA) -- The National Hurricane Center says that what is now Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a major hurricane before it makes landfall on the Gulf coast of Florida later this week.

Heavy rainfall is anticipated to bring flash flooding and urban flooding to areas of north Florida, the Florida Panhandle and south Georgia as soon as Tuesday. Conditions will deteriorate into Wednesday, with rainfall spreading into the Carolinas on Wednesday into Thursday.

As of 8 a.m. ET on Monday, Idalia was centered about 90 miles south of the western tip of Cuba. It has maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, with higher gusts. The storm is moving to the north at 8 mph. The minimum central pressure of the storm is 989 millibars.

Here are your Monday am Key Messages for Tropical Storm Idalia. The system is forecast to become a dangerous major hurricane over the NE Gulf of Mexico by early Wednesday. Hurricane warnings could be issued for portions of Florida later today. More: https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ pic.twitter.com/Xi0lTsrcZL — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 28, 2023

Idalia is expected to intensify rapidly as it moves over the open waters of the Gulf of Mexico beginning on Monday afternoon. The storm is expected to make landfall as -- at least -- a dangerous Category 2 major hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The combination of storm surge and high tides will likely cause normally dry areas close to the coast to be flooded by rising water, with the deepest waters occurring closest to the coast. The storm surge will be accompanied by large waves, and can raise water levels significantly over normal tidal levels.

Tropical storm-force winds are possible in the Dry Tortugas as soon as late Monday, and within the watch area on Tuesday.

Rainfall amounts from Idalia along the west coast of Florida, in the Florida panhandle, and in south Georgia on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to run between 3-and-6 inches, with isolated higher totals of 10 inches, according to the Hurricane Center. Heavy rains are expected to move into the Carolinas by Wednesday into Thursday.

Florida under the gun ahead of Idalia's fury

During a Sunday afternoon briefing, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said that the state's emergency operations center would begin 24-hour staffing on Monday morning.

"Our emergency operations center here in Tallahassee will go to a Level 1, 24-hour around the clock," starting at 7 a.m. ET Monday, DeSantis said.

The governor has issued a state of emergency covering an area of the state's Gulf coast from Fort Myers, northward to Panama City -- and including all of the Tampa Bay region.

Current Watches and Warnings in Effect

A Hurricane Warning has been issued for:

Cuban province of Pinar del Rio

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

The Yucatan Peninsula from Tulum to Rio Lagartos, including Cozumel.

Isle of Youth, Cuba

Dry Tortugas, Florida

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for:

Chokoloskee to Indian Pass, Florida - including all of Tampa Bay.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for:

Englewood to Indian Pass, Florida - including all of Tampa Bay.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

South of Englewood to Chokoloskee, Florida

Lower Florida Keys, west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge



A Hurricane Watch is issued when hurricane conditions are expected in the watch area. A watch is generally issued 48 hours before the first occurrence of tropical-storm-force winds in the watch area. A Hurricane Warning is issued when hurricane conditions are expected in the warning area -- generally within the next 12-to-24 hours. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Storm Surge Watch is issued when the possibility of life-threatening inundation from rising water moving inland from the coastline is possible within the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is issued when tropical storm conditions are expected within 36 hours. A Tropical Storm Watch is issued for areas where tropical storm conditions are possible, generally within 48 hours.

Interests throughout the southeastern United States should closely monitor the progress of Tropical Storm Idalia. The National Hurricane Center says additional watches and warnings will likely be required throughout the region later in the day on Monday.