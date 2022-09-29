Tropical Storm Ian causing major river flooding in central Florida

Miami Weather 9/29/2022 12PM Miami Weather 9/29/2022 12PM 02:46

MIAMI - After roaring ashore Wednesday afternoon as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, Ian weakened to a tropical depression Thursday morning as it moved over central Florida.

Ian made landfall near Cayo Costa around 3:05 p.m. and tied the 4th strongest storm to make landfall in Florida (Hurricane Charlie) with sustained winds of 150 miles per hour.

As of the 11 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the center of the storm was 25 miles north-northeast of Cape Canaveral. It was moving to the northeast at 9 mph with sustained winds of 70 mph.

Major to record setting river flooding will continue across central Florida through next week.

Ian is expected to take a turn to the north late Thursday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest and an increase speed on Friday night. On the forecast track, Ian will approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas

Friday night and Saturday.

Ian is expected to become a hurricane again Thursday evening and make landfall as a hurricane on Friday, with rapid weakening forecast after landfall.



Watches And Warnings:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for...

* Flagler/Volusia Line to Little River Inlet

* Neuse River

* St. Johns River

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for...

* Savannah River to Little River Inlet

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Jupiter Inlet Florida to Duck North Carolina

* Pamlico Sound

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for...

* North of South Santee River to Duck North Carolina

* Pamlico River

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Flagler/Volusia County Line to the Savannah River