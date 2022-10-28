Hurricane Ian insured losses in Florida near $7.6 billion

TALLAHASSEE - The amount of estimated insured losses from Hurricane Ian continues to increase, nearing $7.6 billion on Thursday.

According to the state's Office of Insurance Regulation, the estimated losses were $7,595,678,739, up from $7,132,230,606 on Monday and $6,886,280,085 at the end of last week.

Insured losses are expected to steadily climb as damage is assessed from the Category 4 hurricane, which made landfall Sept. 28 in Southwest Florida and crossed the state.

Thursday's data showed that 587,693 claims had been reported, with 410,251 involving residential property. Other types of claims involve such things as commercial property and auto damage. About 300,000 of the overall claims were in Lee and Charlotte counties, where Ian made landfall.