Hurricane Ian insured losses climb over $2 billion

TALLAHASSEE - More than 282,000 insurance claims have been filed after Hurricane Ian, totaling $2.04 billion in estimated insured losses, according to numbers posted Tuesday on the state Office of Insurance Regulation website.

Claims and estimated losses have steadily increased as residents and businesses assess damage from the Category 4 storm that hit Southwest Florida last week and continued across the state.

Tuesday's totals were up from 222,261 claims on Monday, with estimated insured losses of $1.61 billion.

Of Tuesday's total, 209,940 claims involved residential properties, while others included such things as auto damage.

The data showed that 2,574 claims had been closed with payments, while 6,169 had been closed without payments.