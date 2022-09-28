Generators can be deadly during hurricanes. Here's what to know about using them safely.

Hurricane Ian knocked out power to all of Cuba and was strong enough to disrupt power to more than 100,000 people on Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday morning before it even made landfall. With that disruption comes a need for generators, but officials are warning people to take extra precautions to avoid a potentially fatal situation.

National Weather Service Director Ken Graham said during a press briefing on Wednesday morning that generators can be just as – if not more – dangerous than the effects of hurricanes.

"We've seen over the last couple of years in some of these big hurricanes, including Hurricane Laura that hit Louisiana, that there were more fatalities afterwards associated with generators than there was from similar storm surge of 16 to 18 feet," he said.

2020's Hurricane Laura resulted in the deaths of 15 people, including eight people who died from carbon monoxide poisoning from their generator.

Ahead of Hurricane Ian, which officials and agencies have described as "extremely dangerous," the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reissued safety parameters around generators.

"Using a generator can kill you in minutes," the commission warned. "Generator exhaust contains carbon monoxide. This is a poison you cannot see or smell."

To prevent a sudden death amid the storm, the commission said that generators should never be used inside a home or garage, even if windows and doors are open. The devices should only be used outside the home, 20 feet away from windows, doors and vents. The exhaust from the generator should also be pointed away from the home. They also recommend that people who are using generators make sure that their carbon monoxide alarms are working.

"We have seen people survive storms just to die from carbon monoxide poisoning from their portable generator," the commission tweeted. "These deaths are tragic and preventable. Please use your generators safely – outdoors."

Generator safety is particularly important during Ian in many areas of Florida where emergency responders will not be able to help until the most dangerous aspects of the storm have passed. Such is the case in Manatee County, which announced before noon on Wednesday that the government and first responders were "locked down." Charlotte County Fire and Emergency services were also suspended.

"Emergency response will not be available until the storm subsides," Manatee County Government tweeted.

That county alone is expecting "exceptional rainfall" of up to 13 inches over the next 24 hours, according to County Administrator Scott Hopes. There were nearly 3,000 power outages in the county Wednesday morning.