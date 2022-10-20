Hurricane Ian devastation prompts concern about mental health struggles for those affected by the storm

Hurricane Ian prompts concern about mental health woes Hurricane Ian prompts concern about mental health woes 01:49

A man hauls debris away from a pizza restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. Jay Reeves / AP

FORT LAUDERDALE -- For survivors, the damage from Hurricane Ian, or any major disaster, isn't limited to property destruction. The anguish of losing everything can take a devastating toll on mental health. And as people tend to the immediate needs of food, shelter, and clothing, mental health issues often take a backseat.

"Every time I hear the wind blow and a piece of a wind aluminum shift, it's kind of like PTSD," says Pine Island Resident Joe Kuczko, who rode out the storm in his trailer.

Research from the World Health Organization suggests between one-third and a half of those directly exposed to natural disasters will develop mental distress. That can include post-traumatic stress disorder, depression, and anxiety disorders. A 2020 study from the University of Delaware found the suicide rate following hurricanes jumped 26% in the year following the storm.

"Many, many are in desperate need to rebuild their lives back. And we need to be there for them because these are such triggers," says Beth Hatch, CEO of National Alliance on Mental Illness in Collier County, Florida. Hatch says Ian's devastation did not discriminate, adding "The storm has hit every zip code and every phase of life, every level of income."

According to the 2022 State of Mental Health in American report, Florida ranked forty-ninth is access to care. The state is setting up support centers and the federal government has a 24-hour disaster distress helpline to connect people with crisis counselors. That number is 1-800-985-5990. Hatch emphasizes "The recovery is going to take a long time. And people don't really know where to begin. So, we need that hand-holding and to help get people through that process."

Having a preparedness plan before a disaster can help alleviate stress following a storm. But there are steps you can take after disaster strikes. The Anxiety and Depression Association of America suggests survivors try to follow a normal daily routine as much as possible. It's important to rest, exercise and eat properly. And spend time with trusted loved ones and talk about getting help.

Experts also recommend doing something positive, like volunteering and reaching out. Pine Island resident Alan Bickford says he's touched by the support he's received. "It's the friends calling. It's amazing. The outpouring of help is just amazing," says Bickford.