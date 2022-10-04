Search crews go door to door is southwest Florida, death toll rises

Once a tourist destination, Hurricane Ian left Sanibel in ruins Once a tourist destination, Hurricane Ian left Sanibel in ruins 02:28

FORT MYERS - After Hurricane Ian obliterated communities in Florida, rescue crews going door to door in search of survivors are reporting more deaths, and residents grappling with loss are facing a long, daunting recovery.

As of Monday, at least 101 people have been reported killed by the hurricane in Florida -- 54 of them in Lee County alone.

The storm slammed into Florida as a furious Category 4 hurricane last Wednesday. Days later, some residents of island communities are cut off from the mainland, hundreds of thousands of people are without power, and many Floridians have found themselves homeless.

In some cases, government officials dealing with recovery efforts are among those who lost their homes.

Fort Myers Beach City Councilman Bill Veach said his 90-year-old cottage is in ruins, with only one section that was a recent addition left standing. Pieces of his home were found two blocks away, he said.

"When you are walking around the ruins, it's an apocalyptic scene," Veach said of his neighborhood.

Still, even in the wreckage, there have been moments of hope, he said.

"You see a friend that you weren't sure was alive or dead and that brings you joy. A joy that is so much more than the loss of property," he added.

Rescuers throughout the state have been coming to the aid of trapped residents via boat and aircraft. More than 2,000 people have been rescued.

Homes are 'unlivable' on islands cut off from the mainland

On Sanibel Island, now cut off from the mainland peninsula after Ian wiped out a portion of the roadway connecting them, every house shows damage, Sanibel Fire Chief William Briscoe said.

"There are a lot of places that are not livable. There are places off their foundation, and it's very dangerous out there," Briscoe said. "There are alligators running around, and there are snakes all over the place."

Crews have evacuated 1,000 people from Sanibel since Ian ripped through the island, said Briscoe.

A similar situation is playing out on nearby Pine Island, the largest barrier island on Florida's Gulf Coast. Just days ago, it was a tranquil fishing and kayaking destination known for its small-town atmosphere. Now it's a scene of carnage, with cracked roadways and destroyed homes.

Ian destroyed the only bridge to Pine Island, making it only accessible by boat or aircraft.

Supplies are now being airdropped to the island by helicopter as some residents choose to stay, authorities said.

"Food is being delivered to Pine Island. Now, is it enough to sustain them over a long period of time? I can't say that yet, none of us can," said Lee County Manager Roger Desjarlais.

Work is underway to install a temporary bridge for Pine Island and the goal is to have it completed by the end of the week.

The National Guard will also be flying power crews to Sanibel and Pine islands to start working on restoring power.

At Fort Myers Beach, where storm surge and wind combined to wipe out numerous homes and businesses, power may not be restored for 30 days due to damage to the electrical infrastructure, according to Desjarlais.

He painted a somber picture of the area, describing thousands of destroyed boats and vessels that have ended up in yards, in mangroves, and sunk in shallow waters as well as environmental hazards from leaking fuel.

Search teams have been combing a 7-mile stretch of Fort Myers Beach for days, looking for anyone still in need of help. One of the teams, South Florida Task Force 2, found 150 people trapped in homes in its first 48 hours in the community, some of whom had ascended to attics to avoid floodwater.

On Monday, the team still was helping people off the island town, as well as telling them where to get food and water. The team has found people who died at Fort Myers Beach, but it has not said how many.

Bob and Rosemary Kopsack were among those the team helped off the island Monday, after the storm ruined virtually everything inside their home. Bob Kopsack still didn't know the fate of at least one of their friends on the island.

"Our best friend, we have not been able to contact him ... and he'd said he's not leaving the island. And I hope he did," he said. "His phone's out. ... I've sent the police over to his home."

In Lee County, which includes Fort Myers and Fort Meyers Beach, more than half the schools had at least some damage from Ian -- and 14% had major damage, the school district said. Schools will reopen as quickly as possible, Superintendent Christopher Bernier said, without providing a timeline.

As rescue efforts continue, it's unclear how many are still missing

Tonia Werner is among those waiting to hear news about a loved one. It's been three days since she heard anything about her father, David Park, who was admitted to ShorePoint ICU in Port Charlotte days before Hurricane Ian made landfall.

"As of Friday he was on a ventilator and that's the last contact," Tonia told CNN. "No phones, nothing. I don't even know if he's alive. I have reached out every which way I can think of, begging for information because we're stuck. And there's no way to get to him."

Tonia lives nearly an hour away from Port Charlotte and is cut off from being able to reach the area by flooding in Arcadia, which has blocked access for anybody to get across town, she said.

Hospitals in Florida have been experiencing "significant pressure" on capacity since Ian hit, said Mary Mayhew, president and CEO of the Florida Hospital Association.

Emergency departments have sustained damage, staffing has been impacted as many hospital workers have been displaced or lost their vehicles in the hurricane, and facilities lost reliable access to water.

Hospitals also don't typically discharge patients who don't have a place to go, whether their homes were damaged in the storm or their nursing homes were evacuated and temporarily closed.