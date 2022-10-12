Hurricane Ian causes rental car shortage

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Hurricane Ian not only left behind damage near the Fort Myers Area, but it is also impacting travel for people all over the state.

Travelers are now seeing a shortage in available rental cars.

"None of them have any cars," said traveler, Craig Mathis.

Craig Mathis is visiting Lakeland for a work trip- and as soon as he got to the Tampa International Airport Monday morning, he started running into some issues.

"I was on the apps and the apps said they just couldn't load the cars, and i thought, it probably means they were out of cars," said Mathis.

He says he called four differeent rental car companies.

"Checked with several carriers, and wasn't able to find any rental cars available at all," said Mathis.

Another traveler, Arthur Collins, says he flew from Indiana to Florida for vacation and the car he received needed an oil change. So he returned to the Tampa Airport to switch it out for another car.

"They don't have a lot of available cars. On the website it says 'Hey these are your options,' but when you actually get there, those are not your options," said Collins.

He says there were no other cars available.

Don't give me 75 cars but when I come here, I only get two or one choices," said Collins.

It's all because many car rental companies in Florida are experiencing a shortage following Hurricane Ian.

A spokesperson for Hertz sent a statement saying "Following Hurricane Ian, we're seeing increased demand for car rentals in Tampa and across Florida. Our team is diligently working to assist customers, including FEMA and other relief organizations supporting recover efforts."

"My thoughts go out to all the people with all the severe damage that we've got up and down the state," said Mathis.

Mathis says he understands the shortage, and hopes when other people travel to Florida, they check availability early on.

"I would certainly confirm it, you might even need to change what city you are going to fly into to get rental cars," said Mathis.