Hundreds of affordable housing units approved for development in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Hundreds of new housing units are coming to Pinellas County. Pinellas County commissioners voted to approve a $12 million budget for several affordable housing projects across the county. It's all part of larger plan to tackle the affordable housing issues hitting the bay area.

Four development communities will serve households earning less than 80% or less than 60% of the area median income, depending on which project it is.

"We consistently hear from people in the community," said Commissioner Rene Flowers with the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners. "They want to see persons who are eighty percent AMI and below, they want to see projects in that arena. We are continuing to build upon the decisions that were made some time ago from this body to really look at those areas. You know, we're always looking for opportunities for our seniors to have a place that they can afford."

Skyway Lofts will sit on 34th Street in St. Petersburg. It will provide 66 units at 80% area median income.

In addition, Burlington Post 2 will be built in North St. Petersburg, more than 80 units will be built in the Lealman region, and Heritage Oaks will be redeveloped in the greater Ridgecrest community.

The Board has vowed to find solutions in affordable housing by launching an action plan in April. Janet Long highlighted the need during the Homes for Pinellas summit.

"Here in Pinellas County, one in three families are struggling to pay for their housing," said Chair of the Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners, Janet Long. "And many of them are spending more than half of their income to just have a roof over their head. These are our friends. They're our neighbors, our teachers, our kids and our grandchildren."

Last month, attending organizations and county leaders committed to the Advantage Pinellas Housing Compact. They plan to work with developers and non-profit organizations to create more homes that people of all incomes can afford over the next ten years.