Hundreds gather for 'State of the Region' update at USF

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - For the sixth year, over four hundred business, government and nonprofit leaders came at the University of South Florida on Friday for a State of the Region address on campus. The 2023 report, showcasing key economic data on the future of the bay area was released. Attracting more residents made top of the to do list.

This year's report focuses on the state of work and life and the future of work and life in Tampa Bay. The goal is to attract new residents, remote job opportunities and also focus on early education.

Research done by a team of doctors from the Tampa Bay partnership and USF gave new insight on where Tampa Bay stands in attracting people, creating jobs, education, and mental health indicators.

"It's basically a score card," said Bemetra Simmons, President and CEO of the Tampa Bay Partnership. "How is Tampa Bay doing against Raleigh, Charlotte, Baltimore, Minneapolis, Seattle. Everything from transportation and infrastructure to affordability to civic quality. What are our third-grade reading levels. What is our average household income."

The report highlights the successes of the region and identifies areas for improvement.

"I think the biggest regional success is that we continue to be really attractive to residents wanting to move to our area," said Dr. Lucia Farriss, Senior Director of Research, Analytics & Public Policy with the Tampa Bay Partnership. "So, it also leads to affordability concerns with home sales prices rising rather rapidly, so we do have to address some of the issues that the attractiveness is leading to."

Other research pointed to challenges in the education and the mental health sector. But both say the report creates a platform for collaboration to address areas of opportunity.

"Bringing the entire eight county region together where we can really get behind and issue and say, 'This is where we want to move Tampa Bay'," said Dr. Farriss.

With the information presented, stakeholders plan to work together to address those challenges and capitalize on the opportunities in the region.