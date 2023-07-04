Humane Societies warn about Fourth of July dangers for dogs

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Local humane societies are asking people to take precautions this Fourth of July to keep their animals safe!

"Let's say you just adopted a puppy or a kitten, this is their first Fourth of July and all of a sudden it sounds like the sky has opened up, theirs booming, all sorts of lights flickering, that's super scary," said Laurie Van Brocklin with the Humane Society of Pinellas.

Employees at local humane societies say holidays with fireworks can be stressful for animals.

"You might see a lot of shaking and whimpering and hiding, and when you see those things, the animal is stressed," said Brocklin.

Brocklin says many animals get scared of the fireworks and will run from their owners.

"Make sure they are always wearing their collars and their tags, we always recommend that they microchip them," said Brocklin.

She also says a lot of food at cookouts and family gatherings can be toxic for dogs.

"If you're having family and friends over, everybody has their secret recipes and you don't know what's in them. So you want to make sure you ask your family and friends to not feed your pet from the table, but watch out for things like chicken wings, chicken bones, they get stuck in dogs throats, corn on the cob, you know dogs steal from plates," said Brocklin.

Brocklin says anything that typically calms your pet is a good idea.

"Have a safe place in your home, make sure it's comfy and cozy, it has food and water in it," said Brocklin.

She says if owners can stay home with their pet, that's the best thing to do...but if you are going out, there are other things you can do to help.

"Put some music on, white noise with your TV, try to make it an environment where they feel safe," said Brocklin.