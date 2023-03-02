House Ethics Committee announces investigation into embattled Rep. George Santos

AP Top Stories March 2nd - AM AP Top Stories March 2nd - AM 00:54

(CNN) -- The House Ethics Committee announced Thursday it is officially moving forward with a probe into embattled Rep. George Santos as the New York Republican faces mounting legal issues and calls to resign for extensively lying about his resume and biography.

The Ethics Committee said in a news release that it voted to set up an investigative subcommittee with authority to look into a number issues, including whether Santos may have engaged in unlawful activity related to his 2022 congressional campaign.

According to the release, the investigative panel will have jurisdiction to determine whether Santos "may have engaged in unlawful activity with respect to his 2022 congressional campaign; failed to properly disclose required information on statements filed with the House; violated federal conflict of interest laws in connection with his role in a firm providing fiduciary services; and/or engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual seeking employment in his congressional office."

Rep. George Santos, here in Washington, DC, on February 7, has a new campaign treasurer. Samuel Corum/Sipa USA/AP

Santos responded to the investigation announcement in a tweet.

"The House Committee on Ethics has opened an investigation, and Congressman George Santos is fully cooperating," his office's Twitter account wrote. "There will be no further comment made at this time."

Santos told CNN in early February that he is "not concerned" about a House ethics probe or about New York constituents calling on him to resign.

"You're saying that the freedom of speech of my constituents is a distraction to my work?" Santos said. "Do you think people are a distraction to the work I'm doing here?"

This story is breaking and will be updated.