Hockey fans ascend on Tampa Bay ahead of college championship game

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The best of the best in college hockey is set to take the ice in Tampa this weekend. Frozen Four fans were out and about in Tampa Thursday ahead of the big game.

"Best fans in the world go to the Frozen Four. Just a great family event," said hockey fanatic Greg Brutschea. This weekend, the Tampa Bay region is set to host the best college hockey teams in the country who will face off against each other for the championship title. Fans from all over the U.S. have flocked to Tampa to see their favorite teams compete on the ice.

"Minnesota… die-hard fans." ," said Anne Stauffacher, a Boston Gophers Fan.

Thursday, we spoke with some of the fans who flew in from across the country to witness this epic event. One group came all the way from the Midwest to show their support.

"Just growing up in Minnesota and I'd watch Gopher hockey over anything else," said Rudy Stauffacher who played hockey growing up and whose daughter attends U of M. "Booked tickets early for this one and hopefully we'll win it all."

Another group traveled from Pennsylvania despite not being able to see their team on the ice this year.

"We're from Bethlehem, PA," said Helena Brutschea. "We come every year. Since 2010, we've come to every Frozen Four."

"There really is no home team advantage because so many people come to the Frozen Four every year, that the crowd pretty much gets split up," said her father, Greg. "Unless North Dakota is here, then there's 25,000 North Dakota fans in there."

As we prepare to witness history in the making, fans say they can't help but feed into the anticipation that fills Tampa's air for this year's Frozen Four hockey championship.

Thousands are expected to fly in to Tampa for the big championship game set for Saturday. If you're already here, be sure to check out the fanbase walking around Amalie Arena beforehand.