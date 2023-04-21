Hillsborough School Board and Teachers Association agree on pay adjustment

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Hillsborough County teachers could soon get a pay increase.

The district and the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association have officially reached a pay agreement after roughly two years of debate.

"They absolutely need to be recognized as the heroes they truly are for our community and for our students," said Rob Kriete with the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

Kriete says teachers and support staff need to be paid more.

"They are there early, they are there late, they are working on weekends, they are writing lessons, grading papers. I mean, it is a job that is consuming," said Kriete.

He says over the last two years, the teacher shortage has made things worse.

"The number of kids and the needs have not diminished, but yet the number of people that we have and the way we are treating them in the state of Florida has certainly been problematic in meeting the needs," said Kriete.

But now after nearly two years, the Hillsborough County School Board and the Hilllsborough Classroom Teachers Association has reached an agreement, giving teachers a pay bump.

"We don't look at it as pay raises, we look at it as the accrued experience that our employees, our teachers and educational support professionals have been denied over the past two years," said Kriete.

He says since the pandemic, teachers have only received one-time supplemental payments.

"Nothing that people would really be excited about or call a raise," said Kriete.

The district is now giving eligible teachers roughly $2,000 and support staff $1,100 to make up for the last two years.

Employees will also get annual pay raises based off of their level of experience.

"This was getting everyone back to where they needed to be on the scale so that everyone is getting their years of experience," said Kriete.

But Kriete says teachers still deserve more.

"We are going to have to go right back to the table to look at what we can do for these employees for the 2023-2024 school year," said Kriete.