Hillsborough Planning Commission asks for input on 20-year development plan

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough County Planning Commission is asking residents for input on what kind of development they want to see over the next twenty years.

"They need more housing. More attainable housing, something that they can afford," said Nick Carey with a housing organization called Faith in Florida.

Carey says the Tampa Bay Area needs more affordable housing.

"You've got people spending two months in their car, on a couch, in the street for two months before they can find any sort of housing," said Carey.

More affordable housing could be coming to the Tampa Bay region over the next couple decades.

"Making sure we are taking that feedback and incorporating into our policy language when then guides development," said Katrina Corcoran with the Hillsborough County Planning Commission.

Both Corcoran and David Hey work with the Hillsborough County Planning Commission and right now are asking for input from residents on what kind of development they would like to see.

"Concerns about traffic and transportation, development like what kind of development goes where, whether or not people are interested in affordable housing and other housing and infrastructure to support those kinds of things, as well as preservation of certain areas," said Corcoran.

A survey is now available through the commission that will help create guidelines on development through 2045.

"People should be thinking of their children or grandchildren when they are taking this test or survey," said Hey.

Hey says there's going to be a lot more people moving to tampa bay, so a structured plan is needed.

"We do anticipate around 350,000 people within the next 20 years coming to the county, that equates to about 107,000 new jobs," said Hey.

And Carey hopes the development plan includes attainable housing.

"Having a home or a roof over your head is where people base their lives around. It affects your family life, your health, your job prospects and much much more than that," said Carey.