Hillsborough NAACP opens "Freedom Library"

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough Chapter of the NAACP and several other organizations have now opened what they are calling a "Freedom Library."

The library includes books that have been banned in schools all over the state.

The Hillsborough Chapter of the NAACP and several other organizations say this Freedom Library is their way of protesting banning books in schools across the state.

"I have read some of these books and I cannot find a reason why they were banned other than the picture looks like me," said Yvette Lewis with the Hillsborough NAACP.

Yvette Lewis says many of the books being banned in schools across the state are about African American figures.

"We are serious about our history, we are serious about our kids learning, we are serious and we demand respect," said Lewis.

A law passed by Governor Ron DeSantis recently banned specific books in schools. The law says books must not have any bias when it comes to race, cultural diversity and socioeconomic issues. It also says the books must be appropriate for the age group.

"All of these books here hold a significant purpose of why we are here and why we are doing this today," said Lewis.

The new "Freedom Library" at Beaulah Baptist Institutional Church holds many of the books that have been banned.

"What we want to do is put these books into the kids hands so they can read and understand and broaden their horizon," said Lewis.

Students and families can come to the library and take any book home. Seven-year-old Tristen and his mom Ashley Foxworth came to the opening day of the library on Tuesday.

"There's someone on this book that my color and its representing my ancestors," said Tristen.

"I just thought it was really important for all children to have access to books that reflect people who look like them," said Ashley Foxworth.

She says the current legislation is keeping her son from being exposed to history in school.

"It's very alarming to me, it's very disheartening to me," said Foxworth.

Both Lewis and Foxworth hope the new freedom library makes a difference in the Tampa Bay Area.

"It inspires a little black child to step outside the boundaries of their community," said Lewis.

The Freedom Library is open Tuesday through Friday for anyone who wants to take a book.