Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office gets new firearms testing unit

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office now has a new firearms testing unit!

Sheriff Chad Chronister says the new unit has advanced technology that will help investigators find a suspect connected to a violent crime.

Experts in the new firearms testing room are taking bullets and matching up the markings in order to connect it to a gun that was used at as crime scene and Sheriff Chad Chronister says this process will speed up the time it takes to find a criminal.

"To the victims in our community, help is here and help is coming," said Sheriff Chronister.

The new tool Sheriff Chad Chronister is talking about is the Hillsborough County Firearms Testing Unit.

"As you can imagine, this equipment is not cheap, but for me though it's a nominal fee to pay to identify a suspect and give a victim the closure they need," said Sheriff Chronister.

The new facility includes microscopes and other technology, used to examine bullets and shell casings. Then those bullets can be linked to a gun used during a voilent crime.

"At the point of manufacture, the gun is already unique through the machining that happens and the rapid state of change, that the tools are going into. And then imagine the life of a firearm. Its use and abuse, it becomes more and more unique so we call it the mechanical finger print," said John Romeo who works in the new firearms lab.

Sheriff Chad Chronister says the new technology reduces the time it takes to link bullets to guns to about two weeks. He says before it would take roughly 169 days.

"You have this tremendous obstacle, this technological and scientific obstacle that you're just on delay. While we are in that delay, this perpetrator, this violent offender could be out victimizing more individuals in our community," said Sheriff Chronister.

Romeo says the work is worth it.

"It's like matching a puzzle, it's a lot of tedious work under the microscope, so of course when you finally make a match on something you've been working weeks on, it's rewarding," said Romeo.

"To those violent offenders who are out there watching, and believe that they are not going to get caught, we just got another tool, another resource in our tool-belt and we are coming for you," said Sheriff Chronister.

Officials say there are less than a dozen of these firearm testing rooms in the whole state.