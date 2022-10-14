Hillsborough County Schools starts two new mental health initiatives

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough County School District is taking action to help students' mental health.

School leaders are starting two new mental health initiatives after seeing an increase in students suffering from anxiety and depression last school year.

Students will now be able to access an online portal that will connect them to mental health resources and the district will also be putting up flyers to let students know help is available.

"My friends have come to me and they have threatened suicide amongst themselves, and suicide is often a joke in our younger generation and i knew they weren't joking," said student, Idania Rodriguez.

Rodriguez is a student in Hillsborough County Schools and says a lot of her friends suffer from mental health issues.

"It broke my heart really," said Rodriguez.

So she starting working with the school district to bring mental health into focus.

"We really need to change something and honestly it's not something us minors can deal with on our own," said Rodriguez.

Research from last school year shows 20,000 students reached out for mental health help.

"Definitely stress about bullying, stress about tests, stress about online bullying, cyber bullying," said Rodriguez.

"We saw and treated approximately 200 students who had the serious feeling to cause self-harm which is an increased number," said Addison Davis, Hillsborough County Superintendent.

Although the school district has 450 school counselors and 150 school psychologists, Superintendent Addison Davis says more needs to be done.

"We've made it an area of focus and the pandemic just exacerbated it," said Davis.

That's why the district is teaming up with Hailey's Voice of Hope, an organization that helps struggling students. It was started after the founder lost her daughter to suicide.

"When I see my daughter again, I want her to say 'good job mom.' and if we save one life I will feel like everything we've done was worth it," said mother, Lisa Acierno.

Now flyers will be put up in middle and high schools and students will be able to access mental health resources through a program called Hillsborough Assist included in their online classroom portal. It will provide resources to students experiencing stress, anxiety, depression, bullying and more.

"We want them to access where do I go in a one stop shop. Think of when a student needs help, go to Hillsborough Assist," said Maggie Dean, with the Hillsborough County School District.

The online portal will be available to students 24 hours a day, seven days a week.