Hillsborough County Schools releases new district boundary plans

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough County School District could soon be redrawing the district boundaries.

Right now the district is considering three different new boundary scenarios, potentially moving thousands of students to different schools.

Superintendent Addison Davis says the reason for the possible new district boundaries is to save the district money and repurpose underutilized schools.

"These types of changes haven't been held in Hillsborough County I don't believe ever at this scale, and if you look around the state of Florida, I would challenge that this is the most aggressive plan that's been put in front of a school board maybe ever," said Davis.

The Hillsborough County School District is considering three different plans to redraw the district's boundaries.

"We have a number of our organizational facilities that are under enrolled and we have facilities that are overenrolled and we have to find that balance and commonplace," said Davis.

Superintendent Davis says currently 93 schools are underutilized. He says scenario one focuses on stability, and could move up to 11,000 students to different schools. It would save the district around $132 million.

"Building infrastructure, it looks at addressing all the furniture, anything related to creating a sound facility," said Davis.

Scenarios two and three are more aggressive, moving up to 24,000 students into new schools, and repurposing whole schools and parts of buildings that are empty.

"Spaces could be opening a newcomers initiative, for newcomers who are transitioning into Tampa so they feel supported if they speak another language. It also allows us to open up a potential military academy. Create an early learning center, offering three to four-year-old programs up to second grade," said Davis.

He also says empty buildings could be turned into affordable housing for teachers and staff.

"Being able to recruit and retain high quality personnel within our school district," said Davis.

Davis says the new boundaries would redirect students to closer schools, saving families and the school district money on transportation.

The district is now asking for feedback from parents before moving forward.

"Moving from one school to the next school where they built relationships so we have to be very sensitive in this approach," said Davis.

In January, the district will be holding in-person meetings with parents about the boundary options, and by the end of January a recommendation will be made to the school board for new boundaries for the 2023-2024 school year.