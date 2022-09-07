Hillsborough County Schools is working to redraw district boundaries

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - Hillsborough County Schools District leaders are coming up with a possible plan to consolidate schools and redraw the district's boundaries. It's all to alleviate overcrowding and under-enrollment at schools.

Superintendent Addison Davis says 24% of schools are overcrowded and 44% are under-enrolled, which causes financial and educational issues.

"There's so much to do and if you have a few extra kids in your class, it makes it more difficult. But it happens. It happens," said Hillsborough County teacher, Victoria Taylor.

Taylor says this year she's seeing classrooms a little more crowded than usual.

"It's definitely easier to teach a group of 18 students than if you had a class of 26 for example," said Taylor.

"You don't have stand alone buildings that you can be able to serve our students, so we have to bring in modules, we have to bring in portables," said Superintendent Davis.

But another issue is under-enrollment at other schools.

"To operate it, to staff it, to address the maintenance to maintain it, there's a lot of funding that goes into a school that is underutilized," said Superintendent Davis.

Now Superintendent Davis says the district is using an outside survey company called XYZ Studios to analyze school boundaries and enrollment to see how the district can consolidate students in schools.

"We're going to be very intentional about any redistricting that has to be done. We're not going to be unprofessional and move someone from one side of the county to the next," said Superintendent Davis.

He says if students are moved, they will be transferred to a school nearby that offers many educational programs.

The district is holding a series of town halls to hear from the community about the consolidation idea starting Monday, September 12.

And Superintendent Davis says there's potential for the underutilized schools to be turned into affordable housing for teachers.

"I hope it's really nice for teachers because they work hard and they deserve to live in a nice place," said Taylor.

Officials say the district will receive new district boundary information in January.