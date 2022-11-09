Hillsborough County Schools close Thursday ahead of TS Nicole landfall

HILLSBOROUHG COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) -- As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida's East coast, Hillsborough County Public Schools announce school closures.

Parents and guardians received the email Wednesday morning that reads:

Parents and families,

As the school district has worked closely with local emergency management officials over the past few days, the latest official forecast track for Tropical Storm Nicole puts it closer to our region. We are now advised that we could see sustained wind levels that would make it dangerous for students to be transported to school on Thursday. Our school buses cannot be on the roads when sustained winds reach 35 mph. Currently, forecasters are expecting sustained winds to be above that level in Hillsborough County.

It is for this reason and our priority to keep students and staff safe that we have made the decision to cancel school on Thursday, November 10. As previously scheduled, students are already off for Veterans Day on Friday, November 11.

Our district and so many others have already adjusted school calendars following Hurricane Ian to ensure students receive statutorily required instructional minutes. As a result of this latest closure, and in order to preserve the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday week, we will plan our district's make up day for Monday, January 9, 2023, as the last day of the first semester. That Monday will be a full school day and not early release.

Although TS Nicole is not a powerful hurricane, it can still affect your home and family. Please follow local media stations for the latest information on the storm's path. Most importantly, stay safe. I appreciate your partnership and understanding as we get through this storm season together.

Respectfully,

Addison Davis

Superintendent of Schools