Hillsborough County School district works to fill 300 teacher vacancies

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Hillsborough County teachers are wanting higher pay or new working incentives.

Right now the district has 300 teacher vacancies.

"They're doing a lot for our children and shaping our children. They deserve more," said parent, Shelly Rumenik.

Hillsborough County Schools is brainstorming new incentives for teachers in order to fill teacher positions across the district.

"They are professionals that deserve respect. They've done all the educating of themselves," said Rumenik.

The district started off the school year with 600 teacher vacancies, and now there are 300 left to fill. President of the Hillsborough County Council PTA, Ami Granger-Welch, says teachers need better pay, but other incentives could help.

"Anything that they could do to help find affordable housing for teachers, whether it's partnering with the City of Tampa, or the housing authority, whatever it takes, because our teachers should not be homeless," said Welch.

Last week Superintendent Addison Davis mentioned possibly turning under-utilized schools into affordable housing units.

"My daughter goes to school in South Tampa at Robinson High School and so many of her teachers do not live in our neighborhood. They cant afford to live in our neighborhood," said Rumenik.

Davis says he is coming up with other creative incentives, one idea being a potential four-day school week...but that currently is not being discussed as an option among school board members.

"There are benefits with children being able to be home with their families, but I definitely think there are some families that don't have the option to be home," said Rumenik.

Granger-Welch says another incentive could include better health care packages

"I definitely think teachers would utilize something like the YMCA, or another health club if they have the opportunity, so I think that would go a long way with their mental health," said Granger-Welch.

And middle school teacher, Joseph Cool, says with how much work teachers put into their classrooms, something needs to change.

"I think at a minimum they should provide a stipend for every teacher that has students over what the class size amendment is," said Cool.

We did reach out to other districts in the area. Pasco County Schools told us it also has roughly 177 teacher vacancies and is working to fill those positions as soon as possible.