Hillsborough County School District asks for feedback on fourth boundaries plan

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Hillsborough County Superintendent Addison Davis introduced a new boundaries plan that could save the district millions of dollars.

Three other plans were proposed before, but after feedback from parents and the community, he's bringing a fourth one to school board members.

"Every time you move, students don't have time to adapt to the situation they are in," said School Board member, Henry "Shake" Washington.

"There are so many schools that are over capacity. Scenario four does not do enough," said School Board member, Nadia Combs.

Hillsborough County School Board members debated for hours over a new boundaries plan for the district on February 13.

"You're not moving kids around to get a better education. You are moving kids around because of what you need at that time," said Washington.

"Those families that feel relieved that you're not touched this time, do not think it is sustainable to keep that level of number of students going to a certain few high schools. Everyone needs to be impacted," said Combs.

The superintendent presented three options for new district boundaries earlier this year, and after feedback, has now created a fourth option.

The option would reduce the number of over utilized and under utilized schools from 23 to zero, it would relocate between 15,000 and 24,000 students, and save the district a little over $14 million dollars.

Combs argues even more adjustments need to be made to save the district money and improve education.

"We are short counselors, we are short mental health specialists everywhere. We are losing principals because they are moving to pinellas county because they can get paid more. That is our reality," said Combs.

But Washington argues its not necessary to move kids and there are other ways to fix the issue.

"Black and brown students are ones that are always being moved. Always. Always being moved. That is unacceptable," said Washington.

Other board members want more information on how buildings would be repurposed and how communities would be impacted.

Teacher, Victoria Taylor says she hopes the district gets more input from teachers before making a final decision.

"They are making decisions with tax payers money so I understand that aspect of it, I just hope they will have sensitivity towards the teachers and families being impacted directly," said Taylor.