Hillsborough County School Board votes to increase specific teacher salaries

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Some teachers in Hillsborough County are now getting a pay raise.

The Hillsborough County school board voted to increase teacher and staff salaries for those who work at transformation network schools.

"We don't look at it as pay raises. These are steps that our employees, teachers and support professionals have earned through their years of experience," said Rob Kriete with the Hillsborough Classroom Teachers Association.

Rob Kriete says teachers need big pay increases.

"These teachers and support professionals are working every day to meet the needs of our students in our public schools and they deserve this and frankly a lot more," said Kriete.

He says the last few years have been more difficult for teachers than ever before.

"Since the pandemic, the job has become monumentally more difficult, the challenges are immense, we are still trying to make up the learning loss from the pandemic when they were working virtually," said Kriete.

Now teachers and staff in transformation network schools, or schools that require additional help and programs to encourage student success, are getting a pay bump.

"We want to make sure that those kids with the highest amount of needs have the number of adults they need to meet their needs," said Kriete.

The Hillsborough County school board voted on Tuesday to give teachers at those schools a pay increase around $5,000. Paraprofessionals would receive $750 dollars more, assistant principals would get a bump of $5,000, and principals would get $7,500 more.

Kriete says these increases are necessary.

"Having hundreds of vacancies has caused problems for us or challenges in trying to meet their needs. So we need to not only keep the people who are here but find a way to recruit more teachers and support professionals," said Kriete.

But he says this organization isn't don't fighting for teacher raises yet.

"This is once again, the first step in staffing our schools appropriately and we believe that we could do better," said Kriete.