Hillsborough County School Board votes to close Just Elementary School

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough County School District will soon be seeing some major changes.

On Tuesday, the school board voted to pass school boundary changes four to three, and also voted to close down Just Elementary school by the end of this school year.

284 students are currently enrolled at Just Elementary School, and the district says this under enrollment is one of the reasons to close the school, but some parents and organizations say it should remain open.

"How will you take care of the 284 and how will you set them on a path where they themselves will be successful too?" said Jeannette Bradley, a Just Elementary School volunteer.

This is the question Bradley has.

"I understand what the data says, but the parents absolutely love this school, the community loves this school," said Bradley.

On Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board voted to pass school boundary changes to address over and underutilization of schools. The plan would fully close and repurpose six schools and partially repurpose four other schools.

At Tuesday's meeting, board members voted to close and repurpose Just Elementary School.

"My reaction, I'm frustrated, irritated and hurt," said Bradley.

Alexandra Cruz has children who attend Just Elementary School, and says it would break her heart to move her children somewhere else.

"Once they get involved with your family, they are like a family," said Cruz.

She says Just Elementary School is great for her family because she doesn't have transportation and her kids can walk to school.

"There's other schools, of course, you know. But I feel like right now with the environment that we are in and where that school is located, it means a lot to us," said Cruz.

The school board says a majority of students at Just Elementary School are not proficient in reading or math, and the school is struggling with staffing and retaining teachers.

"I'm trying to find a win, win here where these students are going to win. They are going to have exposure to highly qualified teachers, and all the resources listed on this form, and that for me exists in these other schools," said Stacy Hahn, Hillsborough County School Board Member.

Jeannette Bradley works with an organization that helps students plant gardens at low-rated schools, she helps them with math and reading while teaching them about plants.

She says she understands the reason for wanting to close the school, but a closure could put students even further behind.

"Now instead of focus on study, you're focused on how well the child will acclimate," said Bradley.

The school board plans to shut down this school at the end of this school year.