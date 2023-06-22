Hillsborough County School Board votes on district boundaries plan

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough County School District could soon see some major redistricting changes!

The school board approved a school boundaries plan that would move students around to save the district money and fix capacity issues.

"It was based on the needs of our schools and the capacity issues in our schools. It really wasn't his big vision. It was based on data," said school board member, Stacy Hahn.

Hahn, is talking about a new district boundaries plan. The plan would repurpose six schools, partially repurpose three schools, and change boundaries for 103 schools. The plan could impact roughly 15,000 students district-wide.

The school board voted four to three to pass the plan on Tuesday. Many parents at the meeting argued against it.

"While I acknowledge the importance of addressing boundary changes, I cannot ignore the fact that this issue predates the challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, it predates the appointment of superintendent Addison Davis...and lets face it, it will continue to be an issue long after because of our current infrastructure," said one parent.

Parents voiced concerns about the plan as Superintendent Addison Davis is stepping down from his position and Van Ayres is stepping in as interim superintendent.

"Is it the right move? Are we biting off more than we can chew, especially now during a time when our leaders are about to change?" said another parent.

The plan was constructed to help with issues involving underutilized and overpopulated schools...

with the goal of saving the school system $13 million in transportation costs and resources.

But many parents still have questions.

"What is the plan for teaching adjustments? How are the lower scoring schools going to maintain or improve their scores when some schools plan to receive over 700 new students?" said one parent.

Board members voted to pass the boundaries plan, and to sort out more details over the Summer.

"Not to mention the financial wellbeing of the future of our district, I have to say that this is a situation that needs to be done," said board member, Lynn Gray.

"Change is not going to falter or alter the strategic plan of this district," said Patricia Rendon, another board member

The new boundaries plan will go into effect in the 2023-2024 school year.