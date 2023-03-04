Hillsborough County School Board debates district boundaries plan

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - The Hillsborough County School Board is pushing back its vote on possible district boundary changes.

Parents and school board members debated for hours on Tuesday about whether or not the current proposed boundary plan would be beneficial to students.

"I think scenario 4 is a starting point. I came here to support that today because we've invested over a half a million dollars and a lot of time and energy. There's a lot of uncertainty about the future," said parent, Renee Ingram.

"We need to put a halt on this so we can educate our people on the impact on our kids. There has not been enough community outreach or community input from the inner city students," said Yvette Lewis with the NAACP Hillsborough County.

The debate on new Hillsborough County District boundaries continues.

"We've had changes before but not at this latitude. We all need to have input, we don't need a few people making the decisions for thousands of millions of people," said Henry "Shake" Washington, school board member.

The current proposed boundary plan would reduce the number of over utilized and under utilized schools from 23 to zero, it would relocate between 15,000 and 24,000 students, and save the district a little over $14 million.

But many of those students that would be moved include minority populations.

"We are fighting now to keep black history going in the schools, we are fighting now to make sure our kids are not bussed all over the county, we will fight again to make sure our children receive fair treatment," said Thomas Scott with Tampa Bay Coalition of Clergy's.

Many parents argued that it's unfair for so many schools in district five to be impacted.

"Schools are a fabric within an African American community of what makes those communities strong, so when we talk about shifting students, moving students, it has a much greater impact than just the idea of the number we get to in a budget," said parent, Clint Paris.

"We too are for community and keeping our kids in it," said parent, Raquel Palaro.

And while many parents spoke against the plan, others argue the issue of saving the district money is more important for the future.

"This board must make the tough decision to close schools under 60% occupancy. The students and tax payers of Hillsborough County deserve no less," said parent, Jennifer Sparks.

The school board was scheduled to vote on the plan on Tuesday, but now board members are meeting on march 9th to come up with more solutions, something board member Nadia Combs says needs to happen soon so the district can retain its teachers.

"People don't want to talk about this, but this all comes down to money and making sure that we can provide a quality education no matter where someone goes," said Combs.