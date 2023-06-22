Hillsborough County School Board chooses interim superintendent

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - There is a new interim superintendent for Hillsborough County Schools.

Van Ayres is now taking on the position after Superintendent Addison Davis made his announcement to leave the district last week.

"They also need to be a leader. A true leader. Someone who can work with the board because they are being evaluated by the board but at the same time have the diplomacy to challenge the board," said one public speaker at Tuesday's school board meeting.

"We need a leader who understands the community's needs, respects employees and parents, and has a demonstrated record of creating a vision that has been successful at improving educational outcomes for all students, especially black and brown students and students from disadvantaged groups," said another public speaker.

These are some of the values that parents in Hillsborough County Schools want to see in the next superintendent.

"We are requesting a transparent process that engages key groups including parents, staff and leaders," she said.

Last week, Superintendent Addison Davis announced he is stepping down from his position...and on Tuesday, the Hillsborough County School Board voted Van Ayres as the interim superintendent.

"This community needs someone who has a great relationship with each of you and also a great relationship with our employees and also this community and has a heart for children," said Davis.

Ayres has 15 years of experience at Blake High School as a teacher, and then eventually became principal at Jefferson High School.

"He moved that school from a C school to a B school. The C was close to a D and then he transitioned the school close to an A school," said Davis.

Ayres was most recently the chief of strategic planning and partnership within the district.

The school board voted Tuesday to put him under a 12-month contract as interim superintendent so then the school board won't be rushed in finding the permanent superintendent.

"We're not going to disrupt students, teachers and our school year," said Patricia Rendon, a school board member.

"He is beloved by principals, by teachers. He is loved by the community as well," said board member, Stacy Hahn.