Hillsborough County receives grant to help with permanent housing for homeless community

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now News) - In the fight against homelessness in Hillsborough County, new federal funding was just awarded to help find and sustain permanent housing for vulnerable individuals. The Tampa/Hillsborough Homeless Initiative has been awarded $8,000,195 from a $2.8 billion federal grant to help individuals experiencing homelessness sustain permanent housing across the county.

According to THHI organizers, while affordable housing has increased, our most vulnerable residents remain unhoused making this grant crucial.

"Housing is healthcare and so many of the people that we see are experiencing homelessness on the street and the most visible ones are the ones that we're really trying to provide assistance to," said CEO of Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative Antoinette Hayes-Triplett. "[The] key value is to make homelessness rare, brief and non-recurrent for the residents of Hillsborough County."

Homelessness affects people from all walks of life and can be caused by a variety of factors, including job loss, illness, and domestic violence. It's a complex issue that requires a multifaceted approach to solve.

The latest Point-In-Time count conducted by THHI in January of 2022 identified 1,504 individuals experiencing homelessness in Hillsborough County alone.

"In Hillsborough County on any given night, only .1% of the population is experiencing homelessness," said Hayes-Triplett. "So, the remaining 99.9% of us could really do something to impact that."

While certain items can help homeless populations through tough times, the long-term goal is always permanent supportive housing and THHI's efforts in securing this grant will go towards achieving that goal.

"We do the annual homeless count every year and report that information back to U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development," said Hayes-Triplett. "What we need in Hillsborough County to move the needle on those that are still experiencing homelessness are funds."

Organizers plan to release new data next month that reflects the increase in homelessness across the county.

In July, THHI will be doing a ribbon cutting for 36 veterans who are currently homeless who will move into their own, fully furnished apartment. THHI will be joined by community partners. In addition, more initiatives to get veterans into homes are to come. With this, Hayes-Triplett expects that the initiative will be able to help reduce veteran homelessness in the county by 50% by Veteran's Day.