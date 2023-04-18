Hillsborough County opens 16 new homes for foster families

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Hillsborough County opened 16 new homes for foster children and foster families on Friday.

It's all part of an effort to provide affordable housing and help support children who have been through traumatic events.

At New Life Village those 16 new homes will house 60 foster children and organizers say they homes these homes make a difference in these children's lives.

"It's home for me," said Sasha McGlothin, a foster parent at New Life Village.

It's a home full of family members not related by blood...

"You forget that they are not biologically yours but they feel like yours so you protect them at all costs," said McGlothin.

McGlothin is a foster parent of four children and is moving into one of the new 16 homes at New Life Village in Tampa.

"It just makes you feel like on big happy family and community," said McGlothin.

Hillsborough County and several other organizations spent $5 million building 16 homes with three and four bedrooms in each, specifically to house foster children.

"In Tampa we have an incredible affordable housing crisis. A lot of families cannot afford the rental rates here in tampa. We also have a foster crisis here in Tampa where a lot of kids are removed from their home," said Mariah Hayden who is the executive director of New Life Village.

Mariah Hayden says having a stable home while growing up is important.

"Housing is the foundation of healthcare, housing is the foundation of healing, and that's really what we are here for," said Hayden.

On Friday, the county held a ribbon cutting announcing that the new homes are ready to be moved into, something McGlothin is very excited for.

"My kids can go outside and play, they can have fun, with technology and stuff I'm proud to say I have outside kids. So I love the safe part of it that I feel with my children," said McGlothin.

She hopes other foster families will get the opportunity to live at New Life Village in the future.

"It is like a warm hug here," said McGlothin.

New Life Village leaders say this is only the beginning and they plan to build more homes in the future.