Hillsborough County initiates mandatory evacuations

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Tampa Bay residents are getting ready for Hurricane Ian.

Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties issued evacuation orders Monday morning.

"It's better to be safe than to potentially risk your life. We've seen too many tragedies," said resident, Raquel Zapata.

"For all practical purposes, get out right now. Everybody needs to go," said Bob Gualtieri, Pinellas County Sheriff.

As Hurricane Ian approaches the Tampa Bay Area, residents are having to make a tough decision: whether or not to evacuate.

"Leave. Go to Wesley Chapel, go up North, somewhere that's not a flood zone, because once you're in a flood zone, you can't escape," said resident Stephen Golder.

On Monday, Hillsborough County initiated mandatory evacuations for flood zone A, and Pinellas County will be placing mandatory evacuations for zones A, B and C Tuesday morning.

"There's a possibility of having 10 to 15 foot storm surge, and clearly that would be very devastating for our community," said Jane Castor, Tampa Mayor.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri says if you don't leave under a mandatory evacuation, first responders might not be able to help you in an emergency.

"When it says mandatory, what that means is you need to do it, and if you don't do it, you're on your own," said Sheriff Gualtieri.

Hillsborough County crews are preparing for the storm, by cutting down tree limbs, clearing debris, and getting emergency response plans organized.

"TECO has trucks ready to come in when the electricity goes out," said Mayor Castor.

Stephen Golder lives in evacuation zone A in Hillsborough County and spent the day filling up sandbags, before he gets on the road to stay with his family in Wesley Chapel.

"Definitely anxious. I feel like the anticipation is always the scariest part of the storm," said Golder.

Raquel Zapata also has a home in evacuation zone A, and hopes her sandbags will keep it safe while she's gone.

"I'm hoping for the best. It's been there since 1945, so let's hope it continues staying there," said Zapata.