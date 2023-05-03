Hillsborough County deputy helps deliver baby on highway in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla (Tampa Bay Now News) - A Hillsborough County deputy is being dubbed a hero tonight after helping to deliver a baby on the side of the highway. We're told he was patrolling Plant City Sunday when he was asked for help with a mom in labor.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says a driver approached Master Deputy Daniel "Red" Jones off Highway 60 in a panic. The driver stated his pregnant wife was about to give birth. The sheriff's office says Master Deputy Jones immediately called for paramedics. But with no time left, Master Deputy Jones sprang into action utilizing his training to assist the mother of six in delivering her baby from the car.

Within minutes, the sheriff's office says a healthy baby girl was born. Both mom and baby were transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation and care. According to a comment by the father on Facebook, both are doing well.

"I am extremely proud of Master Deputy Jones's quick actions and dedication to serving our community in any capacity," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "This is his third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby! While delivering in the front seat of a car was not the original birth plan, Master Deputy Jones reassured the mother of six that she was in good hands. I wish mom, dad, and their new baby girl all the joy and happiness. Congratulations!"

Master Deputy Jones is being praised across social media for his heroic efforts, including by the baby's father Tuesday morning.

In his two decades with the sheriff's office, they say this is Master Deputy Jones's third time assisting a citizen with delivering a baby.