Hillsborough County Commission working to restrict books in public libraries

TAMPA, Fla. (Tampa Bay Now) - Access to certain books could soon be limited for children under 18 at Hillsborough County public libraries.

Hillsborough County Commissioners voted to pass the measure five to two on Wednesday.

The Tampa-Hillsborough Public Library board is now tasked with coming up with ways to restrict certain books from kids under 18, and while some people are in support of the measure, others say no books should be regulated.

"It's a very sad and sobering thought especially because we are told we live in the land of free speech and free expression and that's clearly not the case," said Avery Anderson, founder of the Tampa Bay Banned Book Library.

Anderson says limiting childrens' and teens' access to books at local libraries is a bad idea.

"If you're a student going to school and you are looking to connect in some way and now you cant have access to stories of people who have come before you, you lose that sense of connection," said Anderson.

On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Commission voted to restrict children's access to certain books at public libraries. The concern for some local leaders are books that deal with sexuality and mature topics.

"It's the great debate. What is mature? What I define as mature may be different than what you define as mature," said Anderson.

This vote comes after Ron DeSantis signed a bill last year that certain bans books in school districts.

Andersons says all of these laws and regulations target the LGBTQ community.

"When you don't have that representation, you really feel like you're lost, like there is something that's wrong with you. You feel like you are unloved in cases," said Anderson.

Some people who didn't want to go on camera said they agree with the measure, saying books containing mature content should be available to people over 18, but Anderson says these books are necessary.

"It makes you realize theres a community out there for you, theres nothing wrong with you," said Anderson.

The Tampa-Hillsborough Public Library Board now has to come up with a plan that allows parents to opt their children out of checking out books with mature topics.

"There are ways that you can at age appropriate levels have these conversations about how different people live their lives," said Anderson.